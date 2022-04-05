Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $50.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,673,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. 24,392,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,647,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

