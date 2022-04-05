Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. GameStop posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $17.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.59. 3,925,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of -1.62.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

