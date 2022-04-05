Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Globalstar also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globalstar.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,496. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.11. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.