Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will post sales of $585.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.55 million and the highest is $589.00 million. Guess’ reported sales of $520.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GES stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 23,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Guess’ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

