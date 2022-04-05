Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.09. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 641.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. 301,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

