Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $190.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.14 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $724.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $110.20. 27,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,956. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $142.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

