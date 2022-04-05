Zacks: Brokerages Expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to announce $69.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.44 million and the highest is $70.75 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $299.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $335.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

AVDX stock traded down 0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching 8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

