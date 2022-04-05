Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) to report $103.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $104.51 million. Frontline posted sales of $107.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $566.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.27 million to $580.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $714.38 million, with estimates ranging from $712.76 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Frontline stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.20 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

