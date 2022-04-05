Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Announce $6.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $6.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.21. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 283%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $28.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.35 to $36.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $41.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.62 to $49.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

NYSE:LPI opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 3.85. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18.

In related news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 534,867 shares of company stock valued at $39,189,516. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.