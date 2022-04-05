Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.24 Million

Brokerages expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to post $564.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $576.47 million. Sabre reported sales of $327.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $11.04. 5,479,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,986. Sabre has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

