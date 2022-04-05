Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

STRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,508. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 104.80%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $13,110,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

