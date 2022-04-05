Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Hold

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

ERF traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,913. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Enerplus by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $48,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.