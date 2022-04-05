Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

EXTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $9,187,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 114.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

