Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.88 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,378,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16,028.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 206,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $13,734,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

