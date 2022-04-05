Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
NUVL stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.
In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 11,348.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nuvalent by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
