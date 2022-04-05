Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Sell

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. 1,102,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.