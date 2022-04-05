Zacks Investment Research Lowers urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Get urban-gro alerts:

UGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of urban-gro stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 million, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.16.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that urban-gro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGRO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on urban-gro (UGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.