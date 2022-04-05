Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $45.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

