Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 1.26. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

