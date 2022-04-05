Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Buy

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $288.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

MLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $260.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 181.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.55. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,133,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,440,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,690,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

