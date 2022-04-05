Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) to “Hold”

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “
OCPNY stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Olympus has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $24.26.
Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.
