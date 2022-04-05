Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) to “Buy”

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.