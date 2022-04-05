Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEAR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.19.

Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

