Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.09

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 398285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

