Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $6.26 on Monday, reaching $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day moving average is $190.58. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

