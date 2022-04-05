Zovio Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zovio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Zovio’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.84 on Monday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zovio by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zovio by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zovio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 65,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zovio by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

