Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 1,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $252.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

