Zymergen (ZY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Zymergen to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Zymergen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zymergen
|$16.74 million
|-$361.79 million
|-0.29
|Zymergen Competitors
|$2.79 billion
|$101.13 million
|23.80
Institutional & Insider Ownership
48.8% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zymergen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zymergen
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1.63
|Zymergen Competitors
|97
|737
|1288
|30
|2.58
Zymergen presently has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 153.88%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 24.99%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Zymergen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zymergen
|-2,160.81%
|-213.99%
|-64.50%
|Zymergen Competitors
|-255.16%
|-16.00%
|-2.18%
Summary
Zymergen peers beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.
Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.
