-$0.03 EPS Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAPS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,590. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

