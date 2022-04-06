-$0.03 EPS Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.
Shares of MAPS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,590. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.
WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
