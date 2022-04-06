$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.42.
About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
