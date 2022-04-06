-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrainsWay.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in BrainsWay by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 26,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $143.71 million, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.07. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

