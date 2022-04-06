-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

A number of analysts have commented on VLN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after buying an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

VLN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,329. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

