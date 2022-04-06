$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Primoris Services reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primoris Services.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.
In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 175.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 15,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
