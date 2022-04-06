-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 82,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,887. Duluth has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.