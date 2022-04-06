-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.13). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 67,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,801. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.04.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.