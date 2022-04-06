-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.13). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCLI shares. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 67,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,801. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.