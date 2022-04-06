$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.56. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 174,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. 1,037,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,043. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

