$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. SLR Investment also posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $748.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

