$0.40 EPS Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. FVCBankcorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

FVCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,712. The company has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $58,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 239,922 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

