$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.79. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

CNX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,434. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

