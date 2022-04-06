$0.58 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

