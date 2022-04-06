$0.70 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $56.50. 1,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,371. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $57.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

