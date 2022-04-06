$0.72 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. 25,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,310. The company has a market capitalization of $448.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

