$0.74 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.73. Albany International reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 116,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.33. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 23.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.