$0.94 EPS Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

ADC stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agree Realty by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

