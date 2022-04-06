$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Service Co. International posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,166. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 92.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 134,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 172.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.