-$1.21 EPS Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) to post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.05). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

GH stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,131. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $85,407,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $79,016,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

