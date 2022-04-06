$1.37 EPS Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.31. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 186,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

