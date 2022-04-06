$1.71 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) to post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $7.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

