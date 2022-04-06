$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.94 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.81. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. Oshkosh has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 61.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

