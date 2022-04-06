$11.48 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will report $11.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.85 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $8.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $53.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.58 million to $54.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.56 million, with estimates ranging from $67.87 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

TACT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACT stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

